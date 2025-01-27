Prithviraj Sukumaran Reveals Opportunity to Direct Rajinikanth in Lyca Productions Film

Chennai: Malayalam actor and director Prithviraj Sukumaran recently revealed that he was given an incredible opportunity by Subaskaran, the head of the renowned Tamil film production house Lyca Productions, to direct a film starring Tamil superstar Rajinikanth.

Speaking at the teaser launch of his highly anticipated Malayalam film L2: Empuraan, Prithviraj shared the details, saying, “I have been assigned the task of welcoming Lyca Productions into Malayalam cinema. This obviously is their first ever project in Malayalam. It is a bit of an anecdote. I think now, it is safe to say that Subaskaran first reached out to me by giving me an opportunity to do a film for Lyca Productions starring Rajinikanth sir.”

Opportunity That Couldn’t Materialize

Prithviraj admitted that he couldn’t come up with a subject for the project, as he is only a part-time director. He explained, “The opportunity was so good for a new director like me that I tried my best to see if I can come up with something. They obviously had a timeline in place. Subaskaran sir wanted the project to happen within a particular timeline. And I could not, since I am only a part-time director. So, that did not happen. But what did happen was the start of a friendship, that whenever I travel to London, I always made it a point to meet Subaskaran sir.”

A Blossoming Friendship and Future Collaborations

Despite not being able to direct Rajinikanth in the film, Prithviraj’s friendship with Subaskaran led to some exciting new opportunities. He shared, “One, Lyca Productions wanted me to do a film for them as an actor. A really big ambitious project that will happen someday.”

As a result, Lyca Productions is now set to make its entry into the Malayalam film industry with the much-anticipated L2: Empuraan, directed by Prithviraj and starring Mohanlal in the lead. This marks their third collaboration after the successful films Lucifer and Bro Daddy.

The Teaser for L2: Empuraan

The L2: Empuraan teaser introduces viewers to an abandoned town in Northern Iraq named “Qaraqosh,” setting the stage for an action-packed story. Mohanlal’s character, Steven Nedumpally, is portrayed as a dark and complex savior leading one of the most powerful mercenary hit groups in Asia. The film delves into themes of power, betrayal, and control, blending elements of political intrigue and the world of mercenaries. The visuals promise larger-than-life action sequences that fans can eagerly look forward to.