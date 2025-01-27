Smriti Mandhana Wins ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year Award

New Delhi: India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana has been named the ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year for 2024. This marks her second win of the prestigious award, after her first in 2018. She triumphed over Australia all-rounder Annabel Sutherland, Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu, and South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt to claim the honour.

Stellar Year for Smriti Mandhana

Smriti, the left-handed opener, had an outstanding year in 2024. She finished as the highest run-scorer in women’s ODIs, amassing 747 runs in just 13 matches. This was her highest tally in a calendar year in the 50-over format, with an impressive average of 57.86 and a strike rate of 95.15.

Also Read: Azmatullah Omarzai Bags ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year Honour

Record-Breaking Performance

One of the highlights of her year was scoring four ODI centuries, setting a new record in the women’s game. While her year began modestly with a score of 29 against Australia in January, Smriti came into her own during India’s ODI series against South Africa in June.

Consistent Form Across Series

She blasted consecutive centuries in the first two ODIs of the series at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and narrowly missed a third with a 90-run knock in the series finale. Smriti was adjudged Player of the Series after amassing 343 runs, helping India secure a 3-0 series win.

Her consistency continued in October against New Zealand, where she ended a difficult series with a stunning century at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Memorable Knock in Australia

Smriti capped off her year with a brilliant 105 against Australia at the WACA, though India lost the match. Her century came off 109 balls, hitting 14 fours and one six, while the rest of the Indian side could only manage seven boundaries collectively in the innings.

She ended the year on a high with a strong performance against the West Indies, missing a century by a narrow margin but scoring two half-centuries to help India win the series.

Smriti’s phenomenal 2024 continues to solidify her status as one of the best in the game.