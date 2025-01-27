Azmatullah Omarzai Bags ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year Honour

Dubai: Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai has been named the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year for 2024. He triumphed over stiff competition from West Indies’ Sherfane Rutherford, and Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis and Wanindu Hasaranga to secure this prestigious accolade.

Omarzai’s win also marks a historic achievement as he becomes the first player from Afghanistan to clinch this coveted award, following his inclusion in the Men’s ODI Team of the Year. In 2024, Omarzai emerged as Afghanistan’s second-highest run scorer in ODIs, amassing 417 runs at an average of 52.12.

In addition to his batting prowess, Omarzai was also a key contributor with the ball, claiming 17 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 20.47. His all-round performances played a crucial role in Afghanistan’s success, as the team won four out of their five ODI series during the calendar year.

Omarzai’s remarkable year included a standout performance in his first ODI of the year, where he scored an unbeaten 149 against Sri Lanka. Another highlight was his destructive 86* off just 50 balls against South Africa, leading Afghanistan to a dominant win in the second ODI.

However, his most memorable performance came during the third ODI against Bangladesh in November 2024. Omarzai’s brilliant bowling, which included figures of 4-37, helped Afghanistan prevent a strong finish from Bangladesh. With the bat, Omarzai sealed the victory for his team with an unbeaten 70 from 77 balls, hitting the winning runs with a massive six, securing Afghanistan’s win and series victory.