“Projects First, Politics Later” – Revanth Sends Strong Message to AP

New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Tuesday expressed his willingness to hold direct talks with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to resolve the long-standing Krishna and Godavari River water disputes. He emphasized the importance of protecting Telangana’s rights while maintaining cordial relations with Andhra Pradesh.

CM Revanth Open to Inviting Naidu for One-on-One Discussion

Speaking to the media during his Delhi visit, Revanth Reddy confirmed that the matter of holding one-on-one talks with Chandrababu Naidu will be discussed in the Telangana Cabinet meeting on June 23, and a final decision will be taken thereafter.

Also Read: Pakistan Wants Trump to Win 2026 Nobel Peace Prize for ‘Stopping War’ with India

“If necessary, I will personally invite Chandrababu Naidu for discussions,” Revanth said, highlighting the need for cooperation without compromising on Telangana’s rightful share.

Banakacharla Project Sparks Fresh Controversy

Revanth Reddy’s visit to Delhi was aimed at lodging a complaint with the Union Water Resources Ministry over the Banakacharla lift irrigation project being proposed by Andhra Pradesh. He alleged that AP’s unilateral submission of the PFR (Pre-Feasibility Report) to the Centre without consulting Telangana has reignited controversy between the two states.

“We want no unnecessary disputes over Polavaram-Banakacharla. But we will not let Telangana’s rights be diluted,” he asserted.

Telangana Demands Completion of Its Own Projects First

Revanth Reddy underlined that Telangana’s irrigation projects must be completed first, and only after full utilization of allocated waters should AP consider new proposals.

“Litigations and disputes are delaying crucial projects. Our priority is completing Telangana’s infrastructure before entertaining new demands from Andhra Pradesh,” the CM said.

Revanth Slams BRS and KCR Over Past Water Agreements

In a strong political attack, Revanth accused the previous BRS government led by K. Chandrashekar Rao and ex-Irrigation Minister Harish Rao of surrendering Godavari water rights to Andhra Pradesh.

“BRS misused the water-funds-appointments sentiment for 10 years. Now they pretend these waters are Sanjeevani,” he remarked.

Political Allegations Against KTR and Kishan Reddy

The Telangana CM also targeted Union Minister Kishan Reddy, calling him a “private student” of former minister K.T. Rama Rao (KTR). Revanth alleged that Kishan Reddy is acting under KTR’s influence and skipped a scheduled joint meeting despite prior intimation.

“I informed Kishan Reddy in writing about my meetings with Union Ministers. Yet he chose to meet them separately on KTR’s orders,” Revanth claimed.

Revanth Emphasizes Peaceful Resolution, Strong Stance

While emphasizing his openness to dialogue, Revanth made it clear that Telangana will not compromise on water rights, especially over the Krishna and Godavari rivers, which remain at the heart of inter-state tensions.