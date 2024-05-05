Prolonged heatwave conditions likely in Telangana in next 24 hrs: Met

Hyderabad: Prolonged Heat wave conditions is very likely to prevail at isolated places in Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Sirsilla, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal districts of Telangana during the next 24 hours, Meteorological Centre said on Sunday.

In a daily weather report here, it said that heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail at isolated places in KomaramBheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Medak and some other districts of the state during the next 48 hours.

Thunderstorms accompanied with Lightning and gusty winds speed ranging from 30-40 kmph are very likely to occur at isolated places in Telangana from May 6 to 9.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is very likely to occur at isolated places over the state from May 6 to 11.

Dry weather is likely to prevail in Telangana during the next 24 hours.

As per media reports, a Hailstorm occurred at isolated places in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of the state during the last 24 hours.

Heatwave conditions prevailed at isolated pockets in Mahabubnagar and Sangareddy districts of Telangana during the same period.

(As per TSDPS Reports) Heatwave conditions prevailed at isolated pockets in Karimnagar, Jagtial, Nalgonda, Narayanpet, Peddapalli, Nizamabad, Mancherial, Suryapet, Kamareddy, Jogulamba Gadwal, Mahabubnagar, Nirmal, Vikarabad, Wanaparthy, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Nagarkurnool, Sangareddy, Adilabad, Jangaon, Mahabubabad, Siddipet, Medak, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri and Warangal districts of the state during the last 24 hours.

Rain occurred at one or two places over Telangana during the same period.

The highest maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius was recorded at Mahabubnagar, the report added.