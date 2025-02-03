Proud Father Rajkumar Thanks Fans for Supporting Son Abhishek Sharma After Wankhede Heroics

New Delhi: Rajkumar Sharma, former Ranji Trophy player and proud father of cricketer Abhishek Sharma, expressed immense pride and gratitude for the outpouring of support his son received after his stunning performance at the Wankhede Stadium. Abhishek broke multiple records, leading India to their second-biggest win by runs in men’s T20Is.

Abhishek Sharma’s Record-Breaking Knock at Wankhede

At the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, Abhishek Sharma delivered an explosive 135 off 54 balls, setting the record for India’s highest individual score in men’s T20Is, surpassing Shubman Gill’s 126* against New Zealand in 2023. His impressive knock also became the second-highest score ever by a batter against England in T20Is, trailing only Aaron Finch’s 156 in 2013.

Abhishek’s blistering innings featured seven fours and 13 sixes, at an astonishing strike-rate of 228.57, leading India to a total of 247/9. This was the second-highest total ever posted against England in men’s T20Is. India’s 150-run victory in the fifth T20I was an emphatic one.

Father’s Joy and Gratitude

Rajkumar Sharma, who watched his son’s incredible performance on television, shared his joy, stating, “My daughter and wife were there (in Mumbai) to watch Abhishek batting live. I saw it on TV. It was really a proud moment for us. I can’t express my delight, thanks to everyone who supported him.”

Abhishek Sharma’s Record-Setting Sixes

Abhishek’s 13 sixes in this match marked a new Indian record for the most sixes in a T20I innings. Previously, Rohit Sharma had hit 10 sixes against Sri Lanka in 2017, with Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma matching that feat against South Africa in 2024.

Near Miss on Rohit Sharma’s Fastest Century Record

While Abhishek’s century came off 37 balls, narrowly missing out on breaking Rohit Sharma’s record for the fastest Indian T20I century (35 balls), his 37-ball ton was still the eighth-fastest in men’s T20I history.

Rajkumar’s pride in his son’s achievements was evident, as he expressed heartfelt thanks to the fans and supporters of Abhishek, highlighting how this performance has further solidified his place in Indian cricket.