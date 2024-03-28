North India

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann blessed with baby girl

Amid poll heat, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his wife Gurpreet Kaur were blessed with a baby girl on Thursday.

Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann blessed with baby girl
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann blessed with baby girl

Chandigarh: Amid poll heat, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his wife Gurpreet Kaur were blessed with a baby girl on Thursday.

Related Stories
Punjab CM declines Centre’s Z plus security, says has confidence in state police.
Sukhbir Badal files defamation suit against Punjab CM

Bhagwant Mann shared the news on X with a post in Punjabi.

“God has given the gift of a daughter… Both the mother and the child are healthy,” he said in the post.

He had married Gurpreet Kaur two years ago after separating from his wife with whom he has two children.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Back to top button