Punjab CM invites President Murmu for martyrdom day events of Guru Teg Bahadur

New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday extended an invitation to the President of India Droupadi Murmu to attend events commemorating the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Teg Bahadur at the holy city of Sri Anandpur Sahib.

At a meeting at the Rashtrapati Bhawan here, CM Mann urged the President to join the events to mark the auspicious occasion.

An official statement quoting the Chief Minister said the Chief Minister urged President Droupadi Murmu to be part of the historic celebrations, adding that modalities for their visit will be finalised soon.

Also Read: SIR to begin in 12 states, UTs; electoral rolls to be frozen tonight: Election Commission

He said a detailed official program of events had been shared with the President, and she has been requested to attend these events at her convenience.

CM Mann apprised the President that the state government has already chalked out many events to commemorate this once-in-a-lifetime event across the state in a befitting manner.

The Chief Minister said the state government will organise grand and historic events. He hopes that these events will be organised with deep reverence and respect across the state. The historic events will primarily take place on the sacred land of Sri Anandpur Sahib.

The Chief Minister said the commemorative events had already begun from Saturday, after the Punjab government performed ‘ardas’ at Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib in Delhi, and later a grand kirtan darbar was organised at Gurdwara Sri Rakab Ganj Sahib.

From November 1 to 18, light-and-sound shows will take place across all districts of Punjab, showcasing the life and philosophy of Guru Teg Bahadur.

Likewise, kirtan darbars will be organised in towns and cities sanctified by Guru sahib’s visits and on November 18, a kirtan darbar will be held in Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Chief Minister said on November 19, a nagar kirtan will be organised from Srinagar, in which hundreds of Kashmiri Pandits will participate.

Similarly, on November 20, three nagar kirtans will be organised from Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo in Faridkot and Gurdaspur; all four nagar kirtans will culminate at Sri Anandpur Sahib on November 22.