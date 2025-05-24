'R... Rajkumar' Actor Mukul Dev Passes Away at 54

Mumbai: Actor Mukul Dev, known for his roles in films like Son of Sardaar, R… Rajkumar, and Jai Ho, has passed away at the age of 54.

Actor’s Sudden Demise

Mukul Dev passed away on Friday night. Friends and colleagues gathered at his residence on Saturday after hearing the news. The cause of his death is yet to be confirmed, and further details, including an official statement from his family or friends, are awaited.

Also Read: JEE Main Results Out: Did Telangana Miss the Top Spot Again?

Confirmation by Close Friend

Actress Deepshikha Nagpal, a close friend of Mukul Dev, confirmed the news via an Instagram Story. She shared a throwback picture of the two, writing simply, “RIP.”

Career Highlights

Mukul Dev was last seen in the Hindi film Anth The End. He was the younger brother of actor Rahul Dev. Mukul made his acting debut with the TV serial Mumkin in 1996, where he played the role of Vijay Pandey. He also appeared in Doordarshan’s comedy countdown show Ek Se Badh Kar Ek and hosted Fear Factor India Season 1.

His film career began with Dastak, where he played ACP Rohit Malhotra opposite Sushmita Sen, who was also making her debut in the film.

Early Life and Background

Born in New Delhi into a Punjabi family with roots in a village near Jalandhar, Mukul Dev was introduced to Afghan culture by his father, Hari Dev, who was an assistant commissioner of police. His father spoke Pashto and Persian, which deeply influenced Mukul’s cultural exposure.

He got his first taste of performance in 8th grade when he impersonated Michael Jackson for a Doordarshan dance show—an act that earned him his first paycheck.

A Man of Many Talents

Apart from acting, Mukul Dev was also a trained pilot, having studied at the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi.

His sudden demise has left a void in the Indian entertainment industry, with fans and colleagues mourning the loss of a versatile and talented artist.