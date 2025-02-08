Rahul Gandhi Vows to Continue the Fight for Delhiites’ Rights After Election Results

New Delhi: Reacting to the recent election results, Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, expressed his acceptance of the mandate of Delhi, while asserting that the “fight for the rights of Delhiites will continue.” Gandhi took to social media platform X, extending his heartfelt gratitude to the voters and Congress workers for their support.

Rahul Gandhi’s Statement on Delhi Election Results

In his tweet, Rahul Gandhi humbly acknowledged the election results, stating, “We humbly accept the mandate of Delhi. Heartfelt thanks to all the Congress workers of the state for their dedication and all the voters for their support. This fight for the progress of Delhi and the rights of Delhiites – against pollution, inflation and corruption – will continue.” His message highlighted the ongoing struggle for the betterment of the city’s residents, addressing key issues like pollution, inflation, and corruption.

Congress Reacts to the Delhi Election Outcome

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera also reacted strongly to the election results. He posted on X, stating, “The meltdown of a section of so-called liberals is completely bizarre. They didn’t give these lectures on opposition unity to AAP when the party went to Goa, Gujarat, Haryana etc to fight elections and weaken anti-communal, secular vote.” Khera emphasized that the election result was a rejection of the “Trojan horse” that attempted to harm the liberal cause in the country. He concluded by asserting that Congress remains the true champion of liberal values and is prepared to challenge the BJP.

Delhi Congress Chief Devender Yadav Responds to Election Results

Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav also voiced his opinions on the outcome of the election. In a post on X, he expressed that the people of Delhi had rejected Arvind Kejriwal’s “politics of lies and deceit.” Despite Congress not securing favorable results, Yadav assured that the party would continue to serve the people of Delhi and stand by them in all future endeavors. “We will review our shortcomings and mistakes and will continue to serve the people of Delhi,” he said.

BJP’s Historic Victory in Delhi Assembly Elections

According to the Delhi election results, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is heading for a significant victory after 26 years. As per the vote count, BJP is leading in 47 out of 70 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is in the lead in 23 seats. Congress, however, looks set for a disappointing outcome, with no seats expected to be won.

Key Takeaways:

Rahul Gandhi affirms Congress’ ongoing commitment to the rights of Delhiites despite election loss.

Congress leaders, including Pawan Khera and Devender Yadav, react to the results, criticizing AAP’s political strategies.

BJP is poised for a major victory in the Delhi Assembly elections after a long hiatus.

Rahul Gandhi Vows to Continue the Fight for Delhiites’ Rights After Election Results

The Delhi election results mark a critical point in the city’s political landscape, with BJP emerging as the dominant party after decades, while Congress vows to persist in advocating for the people’s rights.