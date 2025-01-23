Rahul Roy Shares Cherished Memory with Salman Khan on Social Media

Mumbai: Actor Rahul Roy recently took to social media to share a special moment he experienced with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

On Thursday, the Aashiqui actor posted a throwback photo on his Instagram, giving fans a rare glimpse into the bond he shares with Khan. The photo captures the two actors sitting together and posing for the camera, both dressed in matching black outfits. Along with the photo, Rahul wrote, “Love you Bhai,” expressing his affection for Salman.

Also Read: Kuhnemann Confident of Joining Sri Lanka Tour After Thumb Injury Recovery

Fans React to the Heartwarming Memory

The post quickly garnered attention from fans, who flooded the comments section with compliments. One fan wrote, “Wowww ye majdhar movie yad aagai,” while another commented, “Yeh Majhdaar reunion,” referring to the duo’s previous collaboration in Majhdaar.

Salman Khan’s Support During Rahul Roy’s Health Crisis

Last October, Rahul Roy made headlines when he opened up about the immense support he received from Salman Khan during a difficult time in his life. In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, the actor shared that he had suffered a brain stroke while shooting for LAC: Live the Battle in Kargil.

During this challenging phase, the film’s director covered Rahul’s entire fee for the project, and Salman Khan went above and beyond by contributing to his hospital bills. Rahul described Salman’s generosity as a gesture that left a lasting impact on him.

Rahul Roy’s Film Career

Rahul Roy is best known for his debut role in Mahesh Bhatt’s cult classic Aashiqui (1990), where he starred opposite Anu Aggarwal. The film earned him widespread acclaim and recognition, though he revealed that after its release, he didn’t receive any offers for six months. However, his fortunes changed dramatically when, in just 11 days, he signed 47 films.

Rahul’s most recent work includes the 2019 film Cabaret, which premiered on Zee 5. In 2023, his film Agra was showcased at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival as part of the Directors’ Fortnight.