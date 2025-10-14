Rail Passengers Alert: ₹1,000 Fine for Carrying These Items in Trains

Hyderabad: As the festive season approaches, railways are gearing up for the massive surge in passengers travelling home for Diwali. In light of this, the South-Central Railway (SCR) has issued an important safety advisory for passengers, reminding them to strictly adhere to safety norms while travelling by train.

Rail travel remains the preferred mode of transport for millions across India, especially during major festivals. However, with the rise in festive travel, the SCR has cautioned passengers against carrying prohibited and hazardous materials such as firecrackers, gas cylinders, and explosives in trains or on railway premises. Officials have emphasized that such items pose a serious threat to passenger safety and can potentially lead to fires or explosions.

The advisory highlights that violating these safety regulations could result in strict penalties. Under Sections 164 and 165 of the Railway Act, 1989, offenders can face imprisonment of up to three years or a fine of up to ₹1,000 — or both — depending on the nature of the violation.

Authorities have urged passengers to remain vigilant during their journeys and immediately report any suspicious or dangerous items to railway staff or police officials. For emergencies or safety concerns, passengers can contact the Railway Security Helpline at 139.

With Diwali travel rush expected to peak soon, SCR officials have reiterated their commitment to ensuring the safety and comfort of passengers, urging everyone to cooperate and follow the issued guidelines.