Rain expected in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, with heavy rain likely in Eluru.

Heavy rain alert issued in Kumarabhem. Heavy rain has lashed Telugu states, the Meteorological Department has warned that a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal will continue to bring rain for the next three days.

According to the Meteorological Department, moderate to heavy rain is expected with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph. Thunderstorms are also likely in various parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rain alert in Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh. Moderate rain is expected in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Manyam, Alluri, and Visakhapatnam districts. Authorities are closely monitoring the flood situation, as the water level in the Godavari river is expected to rise significantly.

Also Read: Telangana Gears Up for Monsoon: ₹33 Crore Released for Disaster Tools

Disaster management officials have advised people living in low-lying areas to remain alert. Rain is expected in several districts of Telangana including Adilabad, Kumarambhim Asifabad, Mancharial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajna Sirsila, Karimnagar and others.

A particularly heavy rainfall alert has been issued for Kumarambhim district, while a yellow alert has been issued for the rest of the state. Residents of the affected areas have been appealed to take precautionary measures and stay informed about the changing weather conditions.