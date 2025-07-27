Andhra PradeshTelangana

Rain expected in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, with heavy rain likely in Eluru.

Heavy rain alert issued in Kumarabhem. Heavy rain has lashed Telugu states, the Meteorological Department has warned that a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal will continue to bring rain for the next three days.

Photo of Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui27 July 2025 - 11:48
Heavy rain alert issued in Kumarabhem. Heavy rain has lashed Telugu states, the Meteorological Department has warned that a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal will continue to bring rain for the next three days.

According to the Meteorological Department, moderate to heavy rain is expected with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph. Thunderstorms are also likely in various parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rain alert in Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh. Moderate rain is expected in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Manyam, Alluri, and Visakhapatnam districts. Authorities are closely monitoring the flood situation, as the water level in the Godavari river is expected to rise significantly.

Disaster management officials have advised people living in low-lying areas to remain alert. Rain is expected in several districts of Telangana including Adilabad, Kumarambhim Asifabad, Mancharial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajna Sirsila, Karimnagar and others.

A particularly heavy rainfall alert has been issued for Kumarambhim district, while a yellow alert has been issued for the rest of the state. Residents of the affected areas have been appealed to take precautionary measures and stay informed about the changing weather conditions.

Photo of Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui

Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui

Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui is a seasoned Senior Journalist with Munsif Daily, bringing a unique blend of academic rigor and on-ground perspective to news coverage. Holding an M.Phil and PhD from the prestigious University of Hyderabad, and a TS-SET qualifier (2019), Dr. Siddiqi is deeply attuned to the socio-political landscape. He specializes in covering fresh trending news, starting from hyper-local Telangana news and Hyderabad news, particularly human interest stories, to broader national news and developments in the Gulf region. With over 18 scholarly articles and two books published, he delivers insightful analysis on evolving current affairs across these diverse regions.
