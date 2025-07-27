Telangana Gears Up for Monsoon: ₹33 Crore Released for Disaster Tools

The Telangana government has approved Rs 1 crore for each district, i.e. Rs 33 crore for all districts, for the purchase of essential equipment to effectively deal with the heavy rain and flood situation in the districts.

The money is used as per the SDRF norms for the purchase of essential equipment and tools to effectively deal with situations like heavy rain and flood.

This in turn helps in minimizing the damages or loss of life due to timely availability of such materials. According to Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar, this money will not be used for the repair of buildings etc. and the departmental funds of the concerned departments should be used for such purposes.

The procured equipment will be kept in the custody of the fire office officers after the rains so that it can be used whenever required after the monsoon season is over.

The amount was released after a proposal was submitted by the Nirmal District Collector, requesting funds for advance preparations to deal with heavy rains and floods in a timely manner.

He said that apart from taking relief measures in the affected areas of the district, a sufficient number of airboats, life jackets, state-of-the-art sirens, microphone sets, ropes, gas cutters and ladders are required to evacuate villagers from low-lying areas.