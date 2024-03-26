Rain likely in Telangana from March 30 to April 1: Met

Hyderabad: Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana on March 30, 31, and on April 1, the Meteorological Centre said on Tuesday.

In a daily weather report here, it said the maximum temperature is likely to rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius in the state during the next 4 days.

Dry weather is likely to prevail in Telangana during the same period. Dry weather prevailed in the state during the last 24 hours, the report added.