Rain likely in Telangana in next 24 hours: Met

Hyderabad: Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana during the next 24 hours, the Meteorological Centre said on Wednesday.

Follow details: munsifdaily.com



In a daily weather report here, it said that dry weather is likely to prevail over the state from Dec 4 to 9.

Dry Weather prevailed over Telangana during the last 24 hours.

Also Read: 33 IndiGo flights cancelled at Hyderabad airport in two days; passengers inconvenienced



The lowest minimum temperature of 10.7 degrees Celsius was recorded at Adilabad on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, the report added.