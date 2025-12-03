Telangana

Rain likely in Telangana in next 24 hours: Met

Photo of Fouzia Farhana Fouzia Farhana3 December 2025 - 14:30
Rain likely in Telangana in next 24 hours: Met
Rain likely in Telangana in next 24 hours: Met

Hyderabad: Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana during the next 24 hours, the Meteorological Centre said on Wednesday.

In a daily weather report here, it said that dry weather is likely to prevail over the state from Dec 4 to 9.
Dry Weather prevailed over Telangana during the last 24 hours.

The lowest minimum temperature of 10.7 degrees Celsius was recorded at Adilabad on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, the report added.

