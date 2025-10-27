Rajasthan CM Sharma meets PM Modi in Delhi

Jaipur: Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday for what the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) described as a courtesy call.

Meanwhile, CM Sharma on his X handle said, “Today, in New Delhi, I had the privilege of a courtesy meeting with the architect of developed India, the illustrious Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, and received his affectionate blessings and inspirational guidance.”

“The company of the Prime Minister always provides inspiration to move forward on the path of public service. Under his visionary leadership, our government is fully committed to the all-round development of the state and public welfare while realizing the vision of #aapnoagraniRajasthan,” he added.

The meeting, which lasted for about an hour, focussed on key developmental issues and ongoing projects in Rajasthan.

This was CM Sharma’s first meeting with the Prime Minister after Diwali. During the discussion, the two leaders reviewed the progress of central government-funded projects and ongoing development initiatives across the state.

CM Sharma briefed the Prime Minister on various welfare and infrastructure schemes being implemented in Rajasthan with central assistance, said officials.

Following the meeting, the Chief Minister returned to Jodhpur House in Delhi. He is also scheduled to meet several other senior leaders during his visit. During the meeting, CM Sharma also extended a formal invitation to PM Modi to attend the upcoming Rajasthani Pravasi Diwas, which will be held on December 10.

The event, being organised for the first time by the Rajasthan government, aims to strengthen the bond between the state and the global Rajasthani community and to encourage investment and collaboration in various sectors, said officials. This was CM Sharma’s third meeting with PM Modi in three months.

The two previously met on July 29 at Parliament House. Later, on September 25, PM Modi visited Banswara, where he was accompanied by CM Sharma and BJP State President Madan Rathore.

However, the meeting is also being viewed through a political lens. Even after the formation of the BJP government in Rajasthan, a Cabinet expansion has not yet taken place. This has fueled speculation that CM Sharma and PM Modi may have discussed the matter during their meeting.

It is also being noted that the CM Sharma government will complete two years in office on December 15, and in this context, he is believed to have briefed the PM on the government’s performance and key initiatives undertaken over the past two years.