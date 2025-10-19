Rajnath Singh lauds HAL for remarkable work

Lucknow: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday hailed the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for its remarkable work and showered praise on it for developing a 4.5 generation fighter jet at its Nashik facility. Addressing a community hall inauguration event, Rajnath Singh, who represents the Lucknow constituency in Parliament, said that he arrived in Uttar Pradesh’s capital after attending the unveiling of the new jet at Nashik two days ago.

“Our HAL is doing remarkable work,” he said, adding that a new lab of DRDO has also been set up in Lucknow to promote research. He also recalled the firepower of BrahMos, which was on display during Operation Sindoor, adding that these missiles are now being produced in Lucknow. Dedicating to public a community centre in his parliamentary constituency, he said, “I had promised that people would not need to run around looking for venues to organise events, and this community centre is a result of that resolve.” He promised that similar facilities would be created soon in all the Assembly segments under his parliamentary constituency.

The Defence Minister said he aims to make Lucknow a world-class city which represents a mix of tradition and modernity. The Lucknow MP said he has also dedicated nearly 500 open gyms and 1,250 solar lights in the constituency and ensured the construction of 14 flyovers out of the 25 approved after his election. The Defence Minister also announced the approval given to a study on the feasibility of a circular Metro rail service in Lucknow. “We are fully committed to the development of Lucknow,” he said. The Defence Minister also reflected upon the strides taken by the city in the field of cleanliness and sanitation.

“A few days ago, Lucknow was selected among India’s top three cities in India’s cleanliness survey. Number one in Uttar Pradesh, number three in India. Our effort should be to make Lucknow number one in cleanliness,” he said, congratulating the city’s Mayor.

He also paid tributes to the late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for showing him the path and inspiring him to dedicate his life to public welfare in the former’s constituency. He said he is also trying to ensure that people can directly head to a global destination by taking direct international flights from Lucknow. “I am still working on the issue,” he said, sharing his plans to expand aviation facilities in Lucknow.