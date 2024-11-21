Ram Charan Criticized for Visiting Kadapa Dargah While on Ayyappa Deeksha, Sparks Religious Controversy

Tollywood actor Ram Charan has found himself at the center of controversy following his recent visit to the Kadapa Dargah in Andhra Pradesh while observing the Ayyappa Deeksha. The actor, who attended the 80th National Mushaira Ghazal event at the Dargah as a chief guest, is facing severe backlash from Ayyappa devotees and netizens alike for allegedly violating religious customs.

Actor’s Visit to Kadapa Dargah Draws Criticism

Ram Charan, known for his roles in blockbuster Telugu films, was invited to the Kadapa Dargah to fulfill a commitment made by renowned music composer AR Rahman. While the actor was invited to the event in a professional capacity, his decision to visit the Dargah while wearing the Ayyappa Mala (a sacred bead worn by devotees during the Ayyappa Deeksha) has raised eyebrows.

Ayyappa devotees, who observe strict religious customs, were quick to express their disappointment, arguing that the actor’s actions contradicted the core principles of the Ayyappa Deeksha. According to devotees, visiting a Muslim shrine while adhering to the Ayyappa Deeksha is seen as disrespectful to the customs of the faith.

Backlash on Social Media

The controversy quickly spread across social media platforms, with many netizens criticizing the actor for what they perceived as a disregard for Hindu traditions. One user commented, “Respecting other religions at what cost? By disrespecting our own religion? If you don’t know the common rules and principles, then why wear the Ayyappa Mala?” Another user added, “Wearing the Ayyappa Mala and visiting a grave is nothing less than a crime.”

Ram Charan’s Supporter Defends His Actions

Despite the backlash, Ram Charan’s wife, Upasana Konidela, came to his defense. She posted a picture of the actor at the Dargah on social media, stating, “Faiths unite, never divide. As Indians, we honor all paths to the divine. Our strength lies in unity. Ram Charan is respecting other religions while following his own.”

Upasana emphasized the importance of unity and harmony in a multicultural society, suggesting that Ram Charan’s visit to the Dargah was in the spirit of fostering mutual respect among different faiths.

Public Reaction and the Actor’s Reputation

The incident has sparked a heated debate between those who believe in the actor’s right to follow his personal beliefs and those who criticize him for potentially undermining religious customs. While Ram Charan has not yet issued a public statement regarding the controversy, the actor’s fan base remains divided on the issue.

Conclusion

As the controversy continues to unfold, it raises broader questions about the intersection of personal faith and public responsibilities, particularly for public figures like Ram Charan. While the actor’s visit to the Kadapa Dargah was meant as a gesture of respect for another religion, it has inadvertently ignited a debate about the boundaries of religious observance, leading to significant backlash from sections of the Hindu community.

This ongoing discussion highlights the complexities of religious expression in India, where faith and tradition often collide in the public sphere.