Ration Card Applications Have No Deadline — Citizens Advised Not to Hurry

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Minister for Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Nadendla Manohar, announced in a press conference that there is no deadline for ration card applications. Eligible citizens can apply for new ration cards anytime, as the process is continuous and ongoing.

“The government is committed to issuing new ration cards within 21 days of application submission,” said Minister Manohar. He urged the public not to rush as the administration is efficiently processing applications and delivering new cards promptly.

Andhra Pradesh Leads With 95% eKYC Completion for Ration Cards

Minister Manohar highlighted that Andhra Pradesh is the only state in India to have completed 95% of mandatory eKYC (Electronic Know Your Customer) verifications for ration cardholders. This initiative streamlines the application and verification process, ensuring transparency and quick delivery.

He also clarified that for new ration card applicants, especially farmers, no marriage certificates or marriage photos are required. The government has received 60,000 applications for new farmer ration cards.

Apology for Technical Issues, Smart Rice Cards to Be Issued Soon

Addressing recent technical difficulties such as server downtime and application processing delays in secretariats, Manohar apologized to the public and assured that corrective measures are underway.

He announced plans to issue smart rice cards to over 4.24 crore beneficiaries in the coming months. These smart cards will be integrated into a database for better management and service delivery.

New Rules for Adding or Removing Names on Ration Cards

Minister Manohar emphasized that any addition or deletion of names on ration cards will strictly require valid document proof to prevent misuse and ensure accuracy in beneficiary data.

Ration Supplies to Continue Through Shops from June 1, Special Provisions for Vulnerable Groups

Starting June 1, all ration supplies will be distributed exclusively through ration shops. The government conducted surveys revealing that 90% of the population prefers to receive essentials via ration shops.

Special arrangements will be made for the elderly and disabled individuals, ensuring home delivery of ration supplies.

Vehicle Transfers to Marginalized Groups as Government Provides Support

Following the cancellation of ND vehicles, the government has instructed five corporations to transfer vehicles to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Backward Classes (BC), Muslim, and minority communities to provide employment opportunities.

The government will issue relevant orders soon, ensuring that vehicle ownership is transferred directly to the beneficiaries’ names.