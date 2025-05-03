Ration Card Updates: Good News for Cardholders Government Approves Addition of New Members to Old Cards!

Hyderabad, Telangana: In a significant move, the Telangana government has given relief to ration cardholders by accelerating the approval process for adding new family members to existing ration cards. This decision comes in light of the rising number of pending applications, especially in urban areas like Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, and Medchal–Malkajgiri districts.

The Department of Civil Supplies has now enabled an option to add new names to old ration cards, a long-pending request from citizens. This feature was unavailable during the previous administration, despite many family members being removed or households splitting due to marriages or relocations.

Restrictions on Adding New Members

While the new facility is a welcome step, there are certain conditions in place. Reports suggest that only individuals who have crossed seven years of age are currently eligible to be added to the ration card for quota allocation. This has limited some families from including younger children or newer dependents.

Surge in Applications Forces Faster Processing

With a sharp increase in applications for new member additions, the state government has directed officials to fast-track approvals. As per the Civil Supplies Department, around 20% of the pending requests have already been processed, and efforts are ongoing to clear the rest promptly.

Hyderabad and Surrounding Districts See Maximum Requests

The Greater Hyderabad region is witnessing the highest number of pending applications, with more than 300,000 requests still awaiting approval. Urban expansion, family divisions, and marital additions have contributed to this rise.

New Option Now Available for the Public

Previously, while deletions of members from ration cards were being carried out, there was no functional system in place to add new names. With the launch of this new facility, families can now officially submit requests to include new members in their ration cards.

What This Means for Families

The move is expected to:

Reduce the backlog of ration card-related issues

Help families access their rightful entitlements

Simplify the process of updating family details

Final Words

The Telangana government’s decision to revive and streamline the ration card update process is a much-needed step towards administrative efficiency and public convenience. With continued efforts from the Civil Supplies Department, families across the state can expect smoother and quicker processing in the coming weeks.