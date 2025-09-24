Ration Dealers Demand ₹124 Crore Arrears, Threaten Statewide Protest from October 3

Hyderabad: The State Ration Dealers Welfare Association has urged the government to immediately clear long-pending commission arrears amounting to ₹124 crore. The association warned that if payments are not released by the end of this month, dealers across the state will launch a protest.

Association president Nayakoti Raju said the dealers are struggling as their dues have not been settled for the past six months. “Around ₹124 crore towards commission and another ₹15 crore related to supply bags are yet to be released. We are under severe financial strain, especially during the festive season,” he said.

Announcing their action plan, the association stated that ration dealers would stage a peaceful hunger strike in front of the Civil Supplies Department office at Somajiguda on October 1 and 2. If their demands are still not met, all ration shops across the state will remain closed from October 3.

The dealers emphasized that the delay in payments has left many families dependent on the commission income facing severe hardship. They called on the state government to take immediate steps to resolve the issue and avoid disruption of ration supply to beneficiaries.