Raveena Tandon Seeks Blessings at Sai Baba Temple in Shirdi

Mumbai: Actress Raveena Tandon, who was last seen in Ghudchadi, recently paid a visit to the Sai Baba temple in Shirdi on Wednesday. The actress, known for her strong spiritual beliefs, shared her long-standing connection with Sai Baba during her visit.

Raveena’s Spiritual Connection with Sai Baba

Speaking with IANS, Raveena recalled, “My father came here for 50 years. Since I was born, I have been coming here regularly. And, since my children were born, I first brought them here and put them at Baba’s feet.” She further shared a deeply emotional moment, saying, “I have a very old relationship with Baba. The first time I came after my father left, I saw my father with folded hands standing beside me, so I know that my father lives with Baba.”

Raveena’s Recent Outing with Mira Rajput Kapoor

In a recent departure from attending the centenary celebrations of Indian cinema legend Raj Kapoor, Raveena chose to attend Bryan Adams’ concert in Mumbai with social media personality Mira Rajput Kapoor. The duo took to their social media handles to express their excitement about the concert experience.

Raveena’s Nostalgic Concert Experience

Raveena shared several images and videos on her Instagram from the concert and expressed how the gig allowed her to relive her college days, which were filled with busy shifts on movie sets. She wrote in her caption, “A night with #bryanadams.

And how I love my Mumbaikars, went down to enjoy the real feel of being in the midst, only to hear a welcoming ankhiyon se goli maare! Hahahha. Love you, my Mumbai folks. Having missed concerts that I always wanted to go to in all my days of college as I was already working insane erratic hours on my shoots. Now Making up for lost years (sic).”

Mira Rajput Kapoor’s Concert Memories

Mira also shared pictures from the event and was seen donning a T-shirt from Bryan Adams’ concert in Singapore. She wrote, “Young and wild and free. Find a bigger fan of @bryanadams than me Wearing my T-shirt from his concert in Singapore, March 2023.”