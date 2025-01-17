Release of Kangana’s ‘Emergency’ Halted in Punjab Amid Protests

Mumbai: Filmmaker-actress Kangana Ranaut’s latest film, Emergency, has encountered another obstacle, as its release has been halted in Patiala, Amritsar, and Bathinda in Punjab due to fears of protests.

Protests and calls for a Ban

Protests have erupted across Punjab, with various Sikh organizations, including the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), demanding a ban on the film. They claim that Emergency tarnishes the image of Sikhs and distorts historical events. The SGPC tweeted its demand for the film’s ban in Punjab, scheduled for release on January 17, 2025.

The film, which revisits the controversial 1975 Emergency period declared by then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, has sparked controversy due to its portrayal of this turbulent chapter in India’s history. The subject matter has led to polarizing reactions, especially regarding its depiction of political and social upheaval during that time.

Local Authorities Take Precautionary Measures

In response to the unrest, local administrations in the three affected cities—Patiala, Amritsar, and Bathinda—have taken preemptive measures. Authorities have expressed concerns that the film’s narrative might incite further unrest among certain groups, emphasizing the need to maintain peace and order, particularly given the sensitive nature of the content.

Political Support for the Ban

Sukhpal Singh Khaira, a Congress leader, has shown support for the SGPC’s call to ban Emergency. Khaira shared the SGPC’s letter on social media and commented, “I support the demand of @SGPCAmritsar to ban the film Emergency directed by @KanganaTeam, a known critic of farmers and Sikhs, without knowing their contribution towards our country.” He further urged Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to take immediate steps to ban the film, claiming it portrays Sikhs in a negative light and defames the state of Punjab.

Kangana Responds to the Allegations

In response to the demands for a ban, Kangana Ranaut defended her film and her intentions, stating: “This is complete harassment of art and the artist. From Punjab, many cities are reporting that these people are not allowing Emergency to be screened. I have the utmost respect for all religions, and after studying and growing up in Chandigarh, I have closely observed and followed Sikh religion. This is a complete lie and propaganda to tarnish my image and harm my film #Emergency.”