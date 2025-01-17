President Murmu Honors Sports Icons at Rashtrapati Bhavan; Khel Ratna Awardees Recognized

New Delhi: On Friday, President Droupadi Murmu conferred the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award upon several outstanding sportspersons during a special ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Among the recipients were World Chess Champion Gukesh D, Paris Olympics and Paralympics medallists Manu Bhaker (shooting), Harmanpreet Singh (hockey), and Praveen Kumar (para-athlete).

Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award

The Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award is India’s highest sporting honor, presented annually to recognize exceptional performances by athletes over the previous four years. Gukesh made history as the youngest-ever World Chess Champion, defeating China’s Ding Liren in the title match in Singapore.

Manu Bhaker achieved a historic double bronze in Paris, winning medals in the 10m air pistol and 10m air pistol mixed team event. Harmanpreet led India’s men’s hockey team to their second consecutive Olympic bronze medal, while Praveen secured a gold in the high jump T64 at the Paralympics.

Arjuna Awards for Outstanding Athletes

A total of thirty-two athletes were honored with the Arjuna Award for their excellence in sports, including seventeen para-athletes. Among the notable recipients were Jyothi Yarraji, Annu Rani, Nitu, and Saweety. The Arjuna Award is given for consistent performance in sports and demonstrating leadership, sportsmanship, and discipline.

Lifetime Arjuna Awards

The Lifetime Arjuna Award was presented to former cyclist Sucha Singh and former para-swimmer Murlikant Rajaram Petkar, who made significant contributions to their respective sports even after their retirement. Petkar’s triumph in the 1972 Paralympic Games, where he won a gold medal in the Men’s 50m Freestyle 3, is particularly historic.

Dronacharya Awards for Coaches

The Dronacharya Award, presented to coaches for their exceptional contributions to training athletes, was given to Subhash Rana (para-shooter), Deepali Deshpande (shooting), and Sandeep Sangwan (hockey). S. Muralidharan (badminton) and Armando Agnelo Colaco (football) received the Dronacharya Lifetime Award for their continued influence in their respective sports.

Other Honors and Recognitions

The Physical Education Foundation of India was awarded the Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar for its outstanding efforts in promoting sports. Meanwhile, Chandigarh University, Lovely Professional University (PB), and Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, received the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy for their top performances in the Khelo India University Games.