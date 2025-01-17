Shah Rukh Khan Connection Emerges in Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case

Mumbai: A new connection between the recent attack on actor Saif Ali Khan and Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan has surfaced, raising further intrigue in the ongoing investigation.

Intruder Seen Near Shah Rukh Khan’s Bungalow

Earlier, an intruder was spotted trying to peer into Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious bungalow, Mannat, located in the Bandstand area of Mumbai. The person attempted to look inside using a 6 to 8-foot-long iron ladder. The police responded promptly, even conducting a search of SRK’s residence to ensure his safety.

What’s more concerning is that the person trying to look inside SRK’s home appears to have a similar build and height to the assailant who attacked Saif Ali Khan on Thursday. This discovery has raised suspicions about a possible link between the two incidents.

Suspicions About the Intruder’s Team

According to the Mumbai Police, they suspect the intruder did not act alone, as the iron ladder used for the reconnaissance would require at least two to three people to lift it. Although Shah Rukh Khan has not filed a complaint, the police are taking the matter seriously and are investigating whether the ladder has been reported as stolen.

Details of the Attack on Saif Ali Khan

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan was reportedly attacked with a 2.5-inch knife by an assailant who entered his Bandra home through his youngest son, Jeh’s room. The actor was stabbed multiple times as he attempted to fight off the burglar. Saif sustained six stab wounds, two of which were close to his spine and considered serious.

The actor underwent surgery, and the knife was removed from his wound. He has since been shifted to the ICU and is said to be out of danger. The incident occurred at 2:15 am, when the burglar allegedly attacked their house help before confronting Saif.