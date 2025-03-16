CM Revanth Reddy Rejects KCR as ‘Father of Telangana,’ Cites Corruption and Negligence

Station Ghanpur: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has strongly dismissed the claim made by BRS MLA Harish Rao that former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) is the “father” of Telangana.

Speaking at the Praja Palana-Pragathi Bhata event in Station Ghanpur, Jangaon district, on Sunday, Revanth Reddy asserted that KCR lacks the credibility and dedication required for such a title.

KCR Lacks Moral Standing: Revanth

The Chief Minister questioned, “Can the true father of a state be identified by the scent of alcohol? Can he even function without it?” He accused KCR of being involved in massive financial corruption and stated that true leaders like Konda Laxman Bapuji and Jayashankar deserve the honor of being called the real fathers of Telangana.

He further criticized KCR for enjoying a lavish lifestyle in his farmhouse instead of working for the welfare of Dalits and other marginalized communities.

Also Read: KCR Neglected Telangana’s Rights in Krishna Waters

Telangana’s Financial Burden Under KCR

Revanth Reddy pointed out that KCR left Telangana with a debt of ₹8.29 lakh crore, burdening the state’s finances. However, within just one year, the Congress government has repaid ₹1.53 lakh crore towards interest and principal on the previous administration’s debts.

He urged the public to recognize the financial state of Telangana and the impact of KCR’s governance.

Questions Over KCR’s Absence in Assembly

The Chief Minister also questioned KCR’s absence in the Telangana Assembly for the past 15 months despite drawing a salary and allowances. “How can someone who enjoys public funds refuse to participate in legislative discussions?” he asked.

Additionally, he challenged KCR and former minister Harish Rao to a debate on Telangana’s irrigation projects, expressing his own readiness to discuss any issue concerning the state’s development.

Congress Government’s Achievements in Warangal

Highlighting the Congress government’s recent initiatives, Revanth Reddy mentioned key projects in Warangal, including:

New airport and ring road development

Kazipet Railway Coach Factory establishment

Granting revenue village status to Jayashankar Sir’s hometown

₹630.27 Crore Development Works Launched

Earlier in the day, Revanth Reddy virtually inaugurated ₹630.27 crore worth of development projects in the Station Ghanpur Assembly constituency, further strengthening the Congress government’s commitment to Telangana’s progress.