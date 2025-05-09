Revanth Reddy’s Comments on Telangana’s Finances Cause Disagreement in Congress

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy‘s repeated public statements about Telangana’s financial distress are not only drawing criticism from outside the government but are also triggering dissent within the state Congress party, sources say.

Congress Leaders Distance Themselves from CM’s Remarks

While a handful of Cabinet Ministers made unconvincing attempts to defend the Chief Minister’s comments, the majority of Congress leaders are choosing to stay silent or distance themselves. A senior party member from Gandhi Bhavan stated that the situation was overstated:

“To convince employee unions, he exaggerated certain aspects. Statements like banks treating elected representatives as thieves are inappropriate.”

High Command May React Cautiously

Sources indicate that the All India Congress Committee (AICC) may not be pleased. With the party encouraging Telangana’s progressive steps like the caste census, such statements could embarrass the high command.

“The high command has praised Telangana’s caste census and urged the Centre to emulate it. These finance-related remarks come at a delicate time,” noted a senior leader.

Administrative Tensions Growing Behind the Scenes

The internal turmoil isn’t limited to the party. Senior IAS officers are reportedly not responding to the Chief Minister’s directives, something he has publicly admitted. Reshuffles in the Chief Minister’s Office and sudden transfers of key bureaucrats hint at administrative resistance.

Grassroots Campaign Faces Lukewarm Response

Revanth Reddy had urged MLAs and public representatives to begin a mass outreach campaign from April 16 to June 2, showcasing the Congress government’s achievements. He also announced plans for district tours starting May 1. However, poor participation by MLAs has raised eyebrows.

Party insiders say rising summer temperatures and fear of backlash from the public over unfulfilled election promises are reasons behind the lack of enthusiasm among legislators.