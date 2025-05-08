Rohit Sharma Announces Retirement from Test Cricket: Here’s All You Need to Know

Indian cricket star Rohit Sharma has announced his retirement from Test cricket, closing the chapter on a distinguished career where he amassed 4,301 runs in 67 matches. Known for his elegance and composure, Rohit’s Test journey was marked by remarkable milestones and a late-career resurgence as an opener.

Captaincy Highlights: A 60% Win Rate

Rohit Sharma leaves behind an impressive captaincy record, winning 12 out of 24 Test matches, a 60% success rate—the highest for any Indian captain with fewer than 40 Tests. Under his leadership, India achieved notable series victories, including a historic win over Australia in 2023 and a strong showing against England in 2024.

From Struggles to Success: The Two Phases of Rohit’s Test Career

Rohit’s Test career can be divided into two distinct phases: initial struggles as a middle-order batsman and immense success after being promoted to opener in 2019. His double century against South Africa in Ranchi remains one of the most iconic innings in recent Indian Test history.

Decline in Form Leads to Exit

Despite a stellar track record, Rohit’s form dipped in 2024–2025, especially during the Australia series, where he averaged just 10.93, leading to his exclusion from the final Test. This poor run accelerated his decision to step away from the red-ball format.

No Historic Partnership Milestone with Kohli

Rohit’s retirement from Tests also means that he and Virat Kohli will fall short of becoming the first Indian duo to notch 1,000-run partnerships in all formats, a record that now remains unfulfilled.

Focus Now on ODIs and the 2027 World Cup

Having already retired from T20Is in 2024, Rohit is now expected to focus solely on ODIs, with the 2027 Cricket World Cup on the horizon, where he could represent India at age 40.

BCCI Concerns Reportedly Influenced Decision

Reports suggest that BCCI officials were concerned about Rohit’s recent performances, influencing his decision to retire before facing further scrutiny. His Test form had been under the scanner since early 2024.

Indian Team Faces Captaincy Transition

With Rohit stepping down, India will need a new Test captain for the upcoming England series. Shubman Gill and KL Rahul are among the front-runners to lead a transitioning team into a new era.

Leadership Legacy in Indian Cricket

Rohit joins a list of iconic Indian Test captains, having managed the pressure of leading in all formats simultaneously—a rare feat in international cricket. His calm leadership style won him admiration both on and off the field.

Emotional Farewell to Test Cricket

Rohit announced his retirement in a heartfelt Instagram post, thanking fans for their support throughout his journey. His grace under pressure, batting artistry, and leadership leave an indelible legacy in Indian cricket.