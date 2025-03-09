Rohit’s leadership guides India to 3rd CT title

Dubai: Captain Rohit Sharma led from the front as India clinched their third ICC Champions Trophy title with a thrilling four-wicket victory over New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Rohit’s composed 76 off 83 balls set the foundation for India’s successful chase of 252, finishing at 254/6 in 49 overs. Ravindra Jadeja hit the winning runs, sealing a memorable triumph in a tense final.

This victory marks India’s second consecutive ICC title, following their World Cup triumph last year. With three Champions Trophy wins (2002, 2013, and 2025), India now stands as the most successful team in the tournament’s history, surpassing Australia’s two titles. This achievement further cements India’s dominance in world cricket and underscores their consistency in high-pressure tournaments.

As the match approached its climax, India needed 61 runs from the last 10 overs with six wickets in hand. Just when New Zealand sensed an opportunity, K L Rahul (34*) and Hardik Pandya (18) stitched together a crucial 38-run stand, steadying the innings and keeping the required run rate in check.

When Pandya fell, Rahul remained composed, anchoring the chase alongside Jadeja (9* off 10). With 12 runs required from the final three overs, New Zealand ramped up the pressure, but Rahul’s calculated stroke play ensured India stayed ahead. Jadeja then finished the job in style with a trademark flick to the ropes in the 49th over.

Earlier, New Zealand opted to bat first after winning the toss and posted a competitive total of 251/7 in their allotted 50 overs. Daryl Mitchell anchored the innings with a well-composed 63 off 101 balls, while Michael Bracewell’s unbeaten 53 off 40 deliveries provided a late surge.

However, despite their resilience, New Zealand struggled to gain momentum against India’s disciplined bowling attack. Varun Chakravarthy (2/45) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/40) were the standout performers, consistently picking up wickets to restrict the run flow. Mohammed Shami (1/74) and Jadeja (1/30) also contributed with crucial breakthroughs, preventing any significant partnerships from developing. Their efforts ensured that New Zealand could not post an overwhelming target.

Chasing 252 for victory, India got off to a steady start with Rohit leading from the front. However, Shubman Gill (31) and Virat Kohli (1) departed in quick succession, giving New Zealand a glimmer of hope.

Shreyas Iyer (48) and Axar Patel (29) then stitched together a crucial 61-run partnership to stabilise the innings and keep the scoreboard ticking.

Kyle Jamieson (1/24) and Mitchell Santner (2/46) tried to keep New Zealand in contention with timely strikes, but India’s lower order held firm to see the team through.

With this triumph, India’s legacy in international cricket grows stronger, reaffirming their status as one of the dominant forces in the modern era. Their ability to perform under pressure, coupled with the depth and balance in their squad, has made them a formidable side in global tournaments.