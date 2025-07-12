S24 Ultra Gets Huge Discount – Cheapest Price Ever During Prime Sale!

Amazon Prime Day 2025 has kicked off with a bang, and one of the biggest highlights of the sale is the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. The flagship phone from Samsung has received its biggest-ever price drop, making this the perfect opportunity for premium smartphone buyers.

Originally priced at ₹1,29,999, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is now available on Amazon for just ₹74,999, without any exchange or bank offers required. This flat Rs 55,000 discount is the lowest price we’ve seen yet on this powerhouse device.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Amazon Prime Day Deal Highlights

Original Price: ₹1,29,999

₹1,29,999 Discounted Price: ₹74,999

₹74,999 Discount Amount: ₹55,000

₹55,000 Availability: Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 Offer Type: No exchange or bank offer needed

Why the S24 Ultra Still Rules the Flagship Game

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G is not just a phone; it’s a flagship experience. With cutting-edge specs and unmatched camera performance, here’s why it continues to be one of the top smartphones in 2025:

Top Features and Specifications:

Display: 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED LTPO panel with 120Hz refresh rate

6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED LTPO panel with 120Hz refresh rate Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM & Storage: Up to 12GB RAM and 1TB internal storage

Up to 12GB RAM and 1TB internal storage Cameras (Rear): 200MP primary sensor 12MP ultra-wide 50MP periscope lens (5x optical zoom) 10MP telephoto lens (3x optical zoom)

Front Camera: 12MP selfie shooter

12MP selfie shooter Battery: 5,000 mAh with 45W fast charging

5,000 mAh with 45W fast charging Operating System: One UI based on Android 14

Why You Shouldn’t Miss This Deal

This no-strings-attached deal makes the Galaxy S24 Ultra more accessible than ever. With pro-grade cameras, unmatched display clarity, and ultra-fast performance, this offer is perfect for tech enthusiasts, mobile gamers, and content creators.