Sitarama Project Powers On: Godavari Waters Reach Khammam for the First Time

Khammam: In a major boost to irrigation in Telangana, officials have finally switched on the motors of the Sitarama Lift Irrigation Project (SLIP), marking the beginning of water transfer from the Godavari River to the agricultural fields of Khammam district.

This significant achievement is the result of persistent efforts made under the leadership of former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), who had envisioned this project as a solution to the irrigation challenges faced by farmers in the region.

Godavari Waters Reach Telangana Farmlands for the First Time via Sitarama Project

This is the first time in history that Godavari water is being lifted and directed into the fields of Khammam, thanks to the operationalization of one of the motors installed under the project. The move brings relief to farmers who have long awaited a stable water supply for their crops.

Sitarama Project Kicks Off Amid Delay in Nagarjuna Sagar Water Release

Also Read: ED Targets 29 Tollywood Celebs in Betting App Scam Probe

Due to the delay in the release of water from the Nagarjuna Sagar Dam, officials decided to commence water supply through the Sitarama Lift Irrigation Project. This ensures that the ayacut lands under cultivation receive water in time to protect and support the ongoing agricultural season.

Project Inception and Objectives

Launched last year by the Telangana government, the Sitarama Lift Irrigation Project aims to irrigate thousands of acres in the Khammam region and stabilize agricultural productivity. It is a part of the broader mission to utilize Godavari waters effectively for Telangana’s agrarian growth.