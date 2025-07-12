ED Targets 29 Tollywood Celebs in Betting App Scam Probe

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has intensified its investigation into 29 Tollywood actors and social media influencers who allegedly promoted illegal betting apps. The financial probe agency suspects hawala transactions and violations of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with the endorsements.

ED to Issue Notices to Betting Apps and Ad Agencies

According to sources, the ED is likely to serve notices to multiple betting app companies and advertising agencies that facilitated the celebrity endorsements. Officials are focusing on reviewing endorsement contracts and payment modes used between the apps and the public figures.

Also Read: Revanth Reddy Invites More US Investments into Telangana’s Growth Mission

Data Being Collected from Telangana Police and CID

A dedicated team of ED officers has started collecting data from Telangana Police, including details from the Crime Investigation Department (CID) and FIRs registered across the state. This is part of the larger effort to trace financial trails and establish connections between the celebrities and app promoters.

No Notices Issued to Celebrities Yet, ED Verifying IP Data

As of now, the ED has not yet served direct notices to any actors or influencers. Officials are first verifying technical details, such as IP addresses of betting app organizers, user data, and agreements. This suggests a systematic approach in gathering solid evidence before initiating formal summons.

Government Committee Report Also Under ED Lens

The ED has also inquired about the report being prepared by the committee appointed by the Telangana government to investigate betting app operations. This report is expected to be submitted to the DGP (Director General of Police) and may play a crucial role in the ongoing probe.