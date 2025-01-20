Saif Ali Khan Case: Kareena Posts and Deletes Emotional Plea on Instagram

Chennai: Actress Kareena Kapoor, wife of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, made an emotional appeal on Instagram on Monday, urging for privacy amidst ongoing challenges faced by her family. However, the post was deleted shortly after being uploaded.

Kareena’s Emotional Plea

Kareena shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, accompanied by pictures published in the media that showed new toys arriving at their residence for her children, Taimur and Jeh. She wrote:

“Stop this now. Have a heart. Leave us alone for God’s sake.”

Minutes later, the post was no longer available on her account.

Ongoing Privacy Concerns

The actress has been vocal about protecting her family’s privacy. Three days ago, she issued a statement requesting the media and paparazzi to respect their boundaries during this challenging time.

She wrote:

“It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family, and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded. As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from the relentless speculation and coverage.”

She further added:

“While we appreciate the concern and support, the constant scrutiny and attention are not only overwhelming but also pose a significant risk to our safety. I kindly request that you respect our boundaries and give us the space we need to heal and cope as a family. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this sensitive time.”

The Incident

The ordeal began when Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times by a burglar at their Bandra residence.

Timeline of the Incident:

The attack occurred at 2:15 a.m. when the burglar broke into their home. He assaulted the house help before Saif intervened.

The attack occurred at 2:15 a.m. when the burglar broke into their home. He assaulted the house help before Saif intervened.

Saif sustained six stab wounds, with two considered serious as they were close to his spine.

Saif sustained six stab wounds, with two considered serious as they were close to his spine.

An official statement from Saif’s team confirmed that he is stable and out of danger. A team of medical professionals is closely monitoring his recovery.

Kareena’s Call for Privacy

This is not the first time Kareena has appealed for space during a crisis. Her recent deleted post and earlier statement underscore the family’s plea for understanding and sensitivity as they navigate this difficult period.