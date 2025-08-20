Historic move: Telangana IPS Officer VC Sajjanar Hails Centre’s Ban on Online Gamble Apps

Telangana IPS officer, Senior and Managing Director of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC), VC Sajjanar has hailed the move of the central government to ban online betting and money based gaming apps as landmark and a development of historic nature. Such transfer as he put it, guarded youth, society and the future of the country.

In his declaration, Sajjanar stressed that the prohibition was going to spare the lives of infinite individuals and protect the social landscape against the ruinous impacts of gambling addiction. This move comes after his continued call in the social media using the #SayNoToBettingApps hashtag that received massive public support and traction.

The alarming trends that provoke Sajjanar to take action involve at least seven suicides in Telangana that have resulted due to extreme financial losses because of such apps. The state police in retaliation set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the Crime Investigation Department (CID) that struck at the illegal betting rackets with an aim to break it.

A Social Media Campaign with Real Impact

This campaign by Sajjanar reached beyond the department and both national and international residents joined the movement to support it. He termed the prohibition a big victory to millions of people who had expressed their concerns.

Legislative Momentum Grows

At the same time, the Indian government is working toward a broader form of regulation. The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025 was introduced in the Lok Sabha on 20 August 2025. The bill will establish a total prohibition of digital betting in real money, and will instead facilitate regulated, skill based gaming in a national regulated framework.

As well, this law was sanctioned by the Union Cabinet a few days ago with a signalled tough approach to online betting actually fostering a thriving esports environment.

Why This Ban Matters

Online betting hysteria had normalised manipulative and addictive behaviour and was driven by celebrity endorsements and intensive marketing to young people viewed as vulnerable individuals that can be taken advantage of online and has real-world impacts. This ban, together with the regulatory programming, constitutes an impressive transition towards responsible gaming, consumer welfare and societal well-being.

What’s Next

It will be crucial to implement it. Experts insist that action, education and policing have to go hand-in-hand to make sure that platforms adhere to the law, inculcate a standard practice and block financial abuse. Now, once again VC Sajjanar is asking the youth: harness your talents, concentrate on education and creativity and avoid destructive diversions. He sees a better country that is developed out of aspiration- not addiction.