Salman Khan returns to Mumbai after celebrating Iulia Vantur’s father’s birthday

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who was recently seen in a cameo role in ‘Singham Again’, has returned to India surrounded by heavy security after celebrating actress-singer Iulia Vantur’s father’s birthday in Romania.

Salman and Iulia are rumoured to be dating. However, neither has confirmed or denied the same.

She also shared pictures from the celebrations on his Instagram. She wrote in the caption, “Happy Birthday, Dad! I love you and thank you 2 heroes”.

Also Read: Four Killed, Four Injured in High-Speed Car Crash

The actor was seen at the arrival of the Terminal 2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. The actor was seen dressed casually in black T-shirt, a pair of denims and a coat. His head of security Shera accompanied him as the actor walked to his car.

On Saturday, Salman performed for his Dabangg Reloaded Tour in Dubai. He also took to his Instagram, and shared a BTS video from the venue in which he could be seen rehearsing for the performance.

The event marked his first global appearance since receiving threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The actor was joined by other stars on the tour including Tamannaah Bhatia, Jacqueliene Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, Aastha Gill, Sunil Grover, Prabhu Deva and Maniesh Paul.

This comes amid death threats issued to Salman by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Earlier, in October this year, Salman’s close friend Baba Siddique was gunned down near his office in the Bandra area of Mumbai.

Salman on his part has been maintaining a low-profile, and has limited his public appearances after the assassination of Baba Siddique.

Meanwhile, Baba Siddique, who was very close to the Hindi film fraternity, was killed by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

He was known for throwing lavish Iftar parties and hosting several high-profile guests in those parties. It was a Baba Siddique Iftar party in 2013 that ended a long-standing feud between the two of the biggest superstars of Bollywood, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan after a 5 year-long spat which divided the entire Bollywood into 2 camps of loyalists.