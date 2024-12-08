Crime & Accidents

Four Killed, Four Injured in High-Speed Car Crash

The group was traveling from Siripuram village near Kavali to visit the Anjaneya Swamy temple in Kondagattu when the accident happened.

Mohammed Yousuf
8 December 2024 - 11:57
Palnadu: A fatal road accident near Tummalacheruvu in Piduguralla mandal claimed the lives of four individuals, leaving four others seriously injured. The tragic incident occurred when a car lost control and crashed into a tree at high speed.

The group was traveling from Siripuram village near Kavali to visit the Anjaneya Swamy temple in Kondagattu when the accident happened. The impact of the collision was so severe that four passengers died on the spot.

Emergency services rushed the injured to a nearby hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident, though initial reports suggest speeding may have played a role.

The accident has cast a shadow of grief over Siripuram village, with locals mourning the loss of their community members. Police have urged drivers to exercise caution on the roads, especially during long-distance travel.

