Two Constables Killed in Tragic Hit-and-Run Incident in Siddipet

Siddipet: In a devastating hit-and-run accident, two constables lost their lives on the Jaligama bypass road in Gajwel town, Siddipet district. The incident occurred early Saturday morning as the constables were en route to participate in a marathon organized by ECL.

The victims have been identified as Parandhamulu, who served at Rayapole Police Station, and Pusa Venkateshwar, who was attached to Daultabad Police Station. The two were traveling on a two-wheeler when an unidentified vehicle fatally struck them, leaving both dead on the spot.

Authorities have launched an investigation and are making efforts to trace the vehicle involved in the accident. The untimely demise of the constables has cast a pall of grief over the police community and the local area.

Senior police officials have expressed their condolences to the families of the deceased and assured that the culprits will be brought to justice.