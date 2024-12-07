A Disturbing Video Shows 3 Muslim Minors Beaten and Forced to Chant “Jai Shri Ram”

Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh: A disturbing video has surfaced on social media showing two men assaulting three Muslim minors in Ratlam. The video, which has since gone viral, depicts the men forcing the children to chant “Jai Shri Ram” while threatening them with a knife.

The incident reportedly occurred when the minors were accosted and subjected to physical violence. Out of fear, the children complied with the demands of their attackers. The minors, visibly shaken, remained silent about the ordeal until the video brought the incident to public attention.

The viral video has sparked outrage, with many condemning the act and demanding strict action against the perpetrators. Authorities are now investigating the incident, and further details are awaited.

This episode has raised concerns about communal harmony and the safety of minors, prompting calls for accountability and justice.