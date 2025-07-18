Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Gets Massive Price Cut on Amazon India: Check Details
If you've been eyeing a flagship smartphone, now might be the perfect time. Amazon India is offering a significant discount on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G, making it one of the best high-end smartphones deals currently available.
Originally priced at ₹1,49,999, the Galaxy S23 Ultra (12GB RAM + 256GB storage) is now available for ₹78,846. Additionally, buyers using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card can get an extra ₹2,365 cashback as Amazon Pay balance, further reducing the effective cost.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Specifications at a Glance
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is known for its top-tier specifications and performance. Here are the highlights:
- Display: 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X
- Refresh Rate: 120Hz
- Peak Brightness: 1750 nits
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
- GPU: Adreno 740
- RAM/Storage: 12GB RAM, 256GB internal storage
- OS: Android 13 with 4 major Android updates promised
Camera Features That Stand Out
The S23 Ultra is a powerhouse in mobile photography with its quad rear camera setup:
- Main Camera: 200MP with OIS
- Telephoto Lens 1: 10MP with 3x Optical Zoom
- Periscope Telephoto: 10MP with 10x Optical Zoom
- Ultra-Wide Lens: 12MP with 120° field of view
- Front Camera: 12MP for selfies and video calls
Battery and Charging
- Battery Capacity: 5000mAh
- Charging Support:
- 45W Wired Fast Charging
- 15W Wireless Charging
Should You Buy the Galaxy S23 Ultra Now?
With its powerful specs, stellar camera setup, and the current Amazon discount, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is a steal for anyone looking to buy a premium flagship. Don’t miss this limited-time offer!