Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Gets Massive Price Cut on Amazon India: Check Details

If you’ve been eyeing a flagship smartphone, now might be the perfect time. Amazon India is offering a significant discount on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G, making it one of the best high-end smartphones deals currently available.

Originally priced at ₹1,49,999, the Galaxy S23 Ultra (12GB RAM + 256GB storage) is now available for ₹78,846. Additionally, buyers using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card can get an extra ₹2,365 cashback as Amazon Pay balance, further reducing the effective cost.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Specifications at a Glance

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is known for its top-tier specifications and performance. Here are the highlights:

Display : 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Refresh Rate : 120Hz Peak Brightness : 1750 nits

: 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 GPU : Adreno 740

: Adreno 740 RAM/Storage : 12GB RAM, 256GB internal storage

: 12GB RAM, 256GB internal storage OS: Android 13 with 4 major Android updates promised

Camera Features That Stand Out

The S23 Ultra is a powerhouse in mobile photography with its quad rear camera setup:

Main Camera : 200MP with OIS

: 200MP with OIS Telephoto Lens 1 : 10MP with 3x Optical Zoom

: 10MP with 3x Optical Zoom Periscope Telephoto : 10MP with 10x Optical Zoom

: 10MP with 10x Optical Zoom Ultra-Wide Lens : 12MP with 120° field of view

: 12MP with 120° field of view Front Camera: 12MP for selfies and video calls

Battery and Charging

Battery Capacity : 5000mAh

: 5000mAh Charging Support : 45W Wired Fast Charging 15W Wireless Charging

:

Should You Buy the Galaxy S23 Ultra Now?

With its powerful specs, stellar camera setup, and the current Amazon discount, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is a steal for anyone looking to buy a premium flagship. Don’t miss this limited-time offer!