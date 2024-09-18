Middle East

Saudi Arabia Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert for Makkah and Other Saudi Regions

The Civil Defense also forecasted light to moderate rainfall in the Najran and Madinah regions, while Al-Baha, Asir, and Jazan are expected to experience moderate to heavy rain.

Riyadh: The Saudi Civil Defense Department has issued a severe weather warning for multiple regions in Saudi Arabia, including Makkah. Residents in Al-Jumum, Maysan, Taif, Adham, Al-Ardiyat, and Al-Kamil are advised to exercise caution as heavy rainfall is anticipated from Wednesday to Sunday. To ensure safety, it’s recommended to follow local weather updates and adhere to any advisories from authorities.

In light of the weather warning, the Civil Defense urged residents to stay in safe locations and avoid flood-prone areas such as valleys and low-lying regions. The statement emphasized following instructions broadcasted through media and social networking sites during the rainfall for safety guidance.

