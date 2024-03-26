Middle East

Saudi Arabia to participate in Miss Universe event, in a historic first

Saudi Arabia has officially announced its participation in the Miss Universe pageant. Rumy Alqahtani has been selected as the country's inaugural representative, ushering in a new era of cultural openness and progress.

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has officially announced its participation in the Miss Universe pageant. Rumy Alqahtani has been selected as the country’s inaugural representative, ushering in a new era of cultural openness and progress.

Rumy Alqahtani, a 27-year-old model, took to Instagram on Monday to share the momentous news with her followers. “This is the first participation of Saudi Arabia in the Miss Universe competition,” she wrote, expressing her excitement and pride at being chosen as the nation’s pioneer in the international beauty pageant circuit.

The decision to participate in the Miss Universe pageant reflects leadership of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.

For the first time Saudi Arabia will be represented on the global stage of beauty and glamour. The announcement has garnered widespread attention and acclaim, with many hailing it as a symbol of the country’s evolving cultural landscape.

