SBI Revises ATM Withdrawal Rules: New Charges and Free Limit Details from May 1, 2025
India’s largest public sector bank, State Bank of India (SBI), has announced major changes to its ATM withdrawal rules. These revisions will significantly impact how customers use both SBI and non-SBI ATMs for transactions. The changes will come into effect from May 1, 2025.
Table of Contents
Revised ATM Transaction Charges
Until now, SBI charged ₹21 + GST per additional transaction beyond the free limit. However, under the new guidelines, customers withdrawing money from other bank ATMs beyond the permitted limit will have to pay ₹23 per transaction, excluding GST. This change aligns with the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) revised interchange fee structure.
Free ATM Transaction Limits
The number of free monthly transactions a customer gets depends on their Average Monthly Balance (AMB) and the location (metro or non-metro):
- All customers get:
- 5 free transactions at SBI ATMs
- 10 free transactions at other bank ATMs
- Customers with AMB between ₹25,000 to ₹50,000:
- Get 5 additional free transactions
- Customers with AMB between ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh:
- Get 5 more additional free transactions
- Customers maintaining AMB above ₹1 lakh:
- Enjoy unlimited free transactions
Non-Financial Transaction Charges
- Balance inquiries, mini statements, and other non-financial services at SBI ATMs remain free of charge.
- However, using other bank ATMs for these services will now cost ₹10 + GST per transaction.
Failed Transactions and Penalties
If your transaction fails due to insufficient funds, you will be charged a penalty of ₹20 + GST, in line with the current policies.
RBI’s Interchange Fee Update
According to the RBI directive, effective May 1, 2025, banks can increase the maximum ATM withdrawal interchange fee to ₹23 per transaction. SBI has aligned its fee structure accordingly.