Manchu Family Feud: Manoj Stages Protest at Jalpally Home While Brother Vishnu Meets CM with Father Mohan Babu

Hyderabad: The long-simmering family feud in the Manchu household took a dramatic turn on Wednesday as actor Manchu Manoj staged a protest outside his father Mohan Babu’s residence in Jalpally, Ranga Reddy district. Manoj alleged that he was denied entry into the house despite having court permission.

Gate Locked with Warning Board; Security Denies Entry

When Manoj attempted to enter the house, he was stopped by security staff who cited Mohan Babu’s orders, stating that no unauthorized person is allowed inside. A warning board to that effect was prominently displayed at the entrance. Despite informing them about the High Court’s approval for his entry, Manoj was not permitted inside.

Manoj Stages Protest; Police and Wife Reach the Spot

Unable to enter, Manoj sat in protest outside the gate. His wife Mounika later joined him. Tensions escalated, prompting local Pahadishareef police to deploy heavy security in the area. Authorities set up barricades about two kilometers from the house, restricting movement towards the residence.

Manchu Manoj Filed a Police Complaint Over Missing Car

A day prior, Manoj filed a complaint at the Narsingi police station claiming that his car had been stolen. He accused his brother Manchu Vishnu of entering the Jalpally residence with 150 people during his absence and allegedly damaging personal belongings and towing his cars away. He claimed one of his vehicles was found at Vishnu’s residence.

Not a Property Dispute, Says Manoj

Addressing the media during his protest, Manoj clarified, “This is not a property dispute. It’s about the future of children (students).” He added that he had no interest in the property and had made that clear to his father long ago.

Manoj also questioned the police’s inaction despite multiple complaints and evidence. “They came at us with swords and sticks, yet not a single charge sheet has been filed since December,” he said.

Manoj revealed that although Mohan Babu’s side obtained a stay from a lower court, the High Court overruled it, allowing him residence rights. He challenged his family to release CCTV footage from the house and roadside cameras, stating, “If it proves me wrong, I’ll shave half my head and walk on the streets.”

He further alleged repeated violations of bind-over orders by Vishnu and demanded action from the Police Commissioner.

Meanwhile, Mohan Babu and Vishnu Meet UP CM Yogi Adityanath

As the drama unfolded in Hyderabad, Mohan Babu and Manchu Vishnu were seen in Uttar Pradesh, where they met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The meeting was reportedly in connection with Vishnu’s upcoming film “Kannappa”, with filmmaker Prabhudeva also present.