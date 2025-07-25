School building collapse: Raj CM Sharma expresses grief, assures proper medical care to injured

Jhalawar: As rescue operations are underway in Jhalawar where four children have died in a building collapse and many are feared trapped, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma instructed authorities to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured children.

In a post on his social media handle X, he expressed grief and said, “The tragic incident caused by the collapse of a school roof in Piplodi, Jhalawar, is extremely painful and heartbreaking. Instructions have been given to the concerned authorities to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured children.”

Extending condolences to the affected families, he wrote, “May God grant eternal peace to the departed souls and give strength to the bereaved families to bear this immense loss.”

At least four children were killed and several are feared trapped after a government school building collapsed in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district on Friday. The devastating incident occurred in Piplodi village of Manoharthana area in the district, where the roof of a government school building collapsed, burying dozens of students under the debris.

State Education Minister Madan Dilawar expressed his grief over the incident and has called for a high-level inquiry. “…I have given strict orders to ensure the best medical treatment to students. Also, I am issuing orders to get the matter investigated to know why this tragic accident happened. District officials have reached the site,” he said.

The incident took place at the Government Higher Primary School, which was operating out of an old and dilapidated structure. The collapse happened around school hours, triggering chaos and panic. According to eyewitnesses and local villagers, over 50 students were present in the classrooms when the roof suddenly caved in due to persistent heavy rainfall over the past few days. The sound of the collapse was followed by screams and confusion as dust and debris engulfed the area. Without waiting for help, villagers and school staff immediately began rescue efforts, manually clearing debris to pull out the trapped children.

The injured students were rushed to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Manoharthana using private vehicles, with many of them reportedly in serious condition.

Upon receiving the information, police and administrative officials arrived promptly at the site. Rescue operations were underway with the help of JCB machines and teams from the disaster response force at the time of writing this report.

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that he was praying for minimal loss of life. He wrote on X, “In Manoharthana, Jhalawar, reports are coming in of a government school building collapsing, causing casualties among several children and teachers. I pray to God for minimal loss of life and a speedy recovery for the injured.”