Simplified language in new Income Tax Bill a significant shift: FM Sitharaman

New Delhi: The use of simplified language in the new Income Tax Bill, 2025 marks a significant shift in making the provisions easier to understand, reducing the potential for misinterpretation and enhancing taxpayer-centricity and compliance, according to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Urging the I-T Department to accelerate disposal of disputed tax demands pending before faceless appellate authorities and ensure timely resolution of litigation backlog, she said the Department should identify and withdraw departmental appeals falling below the revised monetary thresholds announced in Union Budget 2024-25 within 3 months.

“Ensure timely processing of tax refunds and proactive and timely resolution of taxpayer grievances. Analyse the grievances and devise strategies not only to resolve the existing pendency but also to address the challenges that are causing the grievances in the first place,” she said at an event here on the occasion of the 166th Income Tax Day.

She also requested the Department to undertake region-wise performance reviews to help identify factors hindering performance and streamline operations through indicators such as grievance disposal, Orders Giving Effect (OGE) issuance, rectification completion and processing of condonation cases under Section 119.

The Finance Minister also congratulated the Department for its commendable work in efficiently drafting the New Income Tax Bill, 2025 within the stipulated timeline. She appreciated that the Department is actively addressing the recommendations received from the Select Committee.

Looking ahead, the Finance Minister emphasised the importance of continuing this momentum, reaffirming the potential for further technological advancements to enhance consistent and efficient service delivery.

She encouraged the Department to reaffirm its duty to serve taxpayers with fairness, empathy and professionalism, earning public trust not just through policy but through conduct.

“The CBDT must ensure that we provide adequate support to the staff and officers in terms of better workspaces and residential accommodations, so they don’t have to commute in difficult situations and conditions. I would emphasise that the CBDT and the Department of Revenue prioritise the swift development of family accommodations and improved workspaces,” said the Finance Minister.