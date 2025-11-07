Schools to Remain Closed on November 8 in Some States Due to Festivals and Weather

As November progresses, students and parents across India are actively checking whether schools will remain closed on November 8, 2025. According to the official holiday calendars issued by most state education departments, there is no nationwide school holiday on that date, which falls on a Saturday.

However, school closures may vary across states depending on regional festivals, weather conditions, and weekly off days. Many institutions that follow a second-Saturday holiday schedule will naturally remain closed on November 8.

Karnataka: Holiday for Kanakadasa Jayanti

In Karnataka, schools will remain closed on November 8 in observance of Kanakadasa Jayanti, a festival commemorating Saint Kanakadasa, a revered devotee of Lord Vishnu. The day holds significant cultural and spiritual importance in the state. Although the government has not declared a statewide public holiday, several private and religious schools have chosen to remain closed in celebration of the occasion.

Tamil Nadu: Rain Forces School Closures

Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu, several schools are likely to be shut due to heavy rainfall warnings issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has predicted moderate to heavy rains across many central and western districts until November 11, 2025. Considering the potential impact, district administrations are expected to declare holidays in rain-affected regions to ensure student safety.

Other States: Schools to Function Normally

In most other Indian states, there has been no official announcement regarding school closures on November 8. Educational institutions are expected to function as usual, though individual schools or local authorities may issue updates depending on local circumstances.

Summary Table:

State Holiday on November 8, 2025? Reason / Description Karnataka Yes Schools closed for Kanakadasa Jayanti Tamil Nadu Likely Schools may remain closed due to heavy rainfall Other States No / Unclear Regular working day; depends on local schedule

Note: Since November 8 falls on the second Saturday, schools observing a biweekly holiday will remain closed as per their routine calendar.