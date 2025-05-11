Sensex, Nifty Under Pressure Amid War Fears, But No Break on May 12

New Delhi: Despite escalating India-Pakistan tensions and strong selling pressure in recent trading sessions, the Indian stock market — including both the NSE and BSE — will remain open on Monday, May 12, the day of Buddha Purnima, as it is not a trading holiday in 2025.

No Stock Market Holiday on Buddha Purnima This Year

As per the official BSE holiday list on bseindia.com, Buddha Purnima is not listed as a stock market holiday for 2025. Hence, normal trading operations will be held on Monday, May 12, across the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

The only trading holiday observed this month was Maharashtra Day on May 1, making May a full trading month with no shortened trading weeks.

Upcoming Stock Market Holidays in 2025

Looking ahead, the next market holiday will be on:

15 August 2025 – Independence Day

– Independence Day 27 August 2025 – Ganesh Chaturthi

– Ganesh Chaturthi 2 October 2025 – Gandhi Jayanti / Dussehra

– Gandhi Jayanti / Dussehra 21 October 2025 – Diwali (Muhurat Trading may apply)

– Diwali (Muhurat Trading may apply) 22 October 2025 – Diwali Balipratipada

– Diwali Balipratipada 5 November 2025 – Prakash Gurpurb

– Prakash Gurpurb 25 December 2025 – Christmas

Investors and traders are advised to plan their portfolios and trading strategies accordingly.

Sensex and Nifty Extend Losses Amid War-like Tension with Pakistan

On Friday, May 9, the Indian markets closed sharply lower for the second consecutive session, triggered by heightened geopolitical concerns along the India-Pakistan border.

The Nifty 50 fell 265.80 points (1.10%) , closing at 24,008

fell , closing at The BSE Sensex dropped 880.34 points (1.10%), settling at 79,454.47

This downward pressure is being driven by investor risk aversion, with many opting to book profits or stay on the sidelines until further clarity emerges.

Market Outlook: Buy-the-Dip or Wait-and-Watch?

The recent correction in Indian equities has left investors divided:

Optimists see the drop as a buy-the-dip opportunity , especially for quality large-cap stocks.

see the drop as a , especially for quality large-cap stocks. Cautious investors prefer to wait for signs of geopolitical stability before re-entering the market.

Market analysts recommend that traders monitor developments on the India-Pakistan front, global cues, and economic data for informed decision-making.

Buddha Purnima Won’t Halt Trading, But Caution Remains High

With Buddha Purnima not being a stock market holiday in 2025, trading will proceed as usual on May 12. However, due to the tense geopolitical climate, market sentiment remains fragile. Investors should stay alert, manage risk wisely, and consult with financial advisors before taking large positions.