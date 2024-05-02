Sex scandal: SIT rejects Prajwal Revanna’s request; lookout notice issued, another victim comes forward

Bengaluru: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the sex video scandal involving former Prime Minister, HD Deve Gowda’s grandson Prajwal Revanna on Thursday rejected his request to appear before it after 7 days and the authorities issued a lookout notice against him. This happened on a day another victim came forward and filed a complaint.

Prajwal Revanna’s obscene video showing sexual harassment and abuse of women has taken the political circles in Karnataka by storm.

Sources confirmed that Prajwal Revanna will be taken into custody as soon as he lands in India.

Karnataka Home Minister, Dr G Parameshwara stated on Thursday that a ‘Lookout Notice’ has been sent to all airports of the country.

The sitting MP and NDA candidate for the Hassan Lok Sabha seat had sought seven days, but as per law it is not possible to grant him time for appearance before the authorities.

In spite of this, the officers are taking the opinion of legal experts over the matter.

In case there is no scope for giving him time, the SIT officers will go wherever Prajwal Revanna is, arrest him and bring him back to India.

Home Minister Parameshwara maintained that another victim had come forward and lodged a complaint against Prajwal Revanna in Hassan.

“The details cannot be made public,” he stated.

Meanwhile, JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna, brother of Prajwal Revanna speaking on Thursday maintained that his brother will win the Hassan seat despite the leak of the obscene videos.

“I will not speak about Prajwal. The SIT formed by the government is probing the case. I can only comment that it is a conspiracy. JD(S) MLA HD Revanna (his father) is a popular leader in the region. People who don’t tolerate this are behind this. The people will know the truth once the probe is completed,” he added.

Meanwhile, various organisations and Kannada activists staged a protest in Mandya against Prajwal Revanna for his alleged involvement in sexual abuse of women.

The protestors urged that Prajwal Revanna should be immediately arrested and victims should be given protection.