Sharmila hits out at brother Jagan, says ‘nobody can control’ her

Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh): Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Y S Sharmila on Saturday lashed out at her estranged older brother and YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for allegedly calling her N Chandrababu Naidu’s confidant, asserting that ‘nobody can control’ her.

Sharmila sought to counter alleged statements by the YSRCP supremo and Chief Minister claiming that she is being controlled by Naidu and that she listens to him.

“Nobody can control me and I simply don’t believe what others say. I am YSR’s (Y S Rajasekhar Reddy) daughter and Jagan knows how obstinate I am,” Sharmila said at a press conference in Kadapa.

Further, she claimed that the Congress party did not include Rajasekhar Reddy’s name in corruption cases, alleging that it was a person who is close to Jagan Mohan Reddy, Additional Advocate General (AAG) P Sudhakar Reddy.

According to Sharmila, Jagan Mohan Reddy made Sudhakar Reddy do this work and as a reward anointed him the AAG of the southern state within six days of assuming the Chief Minister’s post.

Though she initially thought that it was the Congress which implicated her father, Sharmila claimed that she came to know the ‘truth’ only after meeting Sonia Gandhi.

“Sonia told me that why would we (Congress) include (YSR’s name in cases),” claimed Sharmila, adding that it was also ‘corroborated’ by former Rajamundry MP U Arun Kumar.

Further, Sharmila expressed ‘concern’ over the mental state of her brother and said she was sending a mirror to him to check if he could see his image or Chandrababu Naidu’s in it.

Moreover, she demanded that Jagan Mohan Reddy produce evidence on her alleged collusion with the TDP supremo.

Sharmila is taking on her cousin Y S Avinash Reddy, an accused in Y S Vivekananda Reddy’s murder, from Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency in the forthcoming elections.

The Communist Party of India (CPI), Congress and CPI(M) are INDIA bloc partners in Andhra Pradesh.

Assembly elections will be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls in Andhra Pradesh on May 13.